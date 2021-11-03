MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

By Seán Hickey

This Conservative MP, who voted to save Owen Paterson from suspension, tells LBC that he's sure the public will understand the government's decision.

The Conservative party came under fire today after MPs voted to save Owen Paterson from suspension from parliament after he was found guilty of breaching lobbying rules.

Tory MPs insisted that their move to pause the suspension was to review how commons standards investigations are carried out, after Mr Paterson claimed to not have had ample opportunity to defend himself in the investigation.

"You understand how this looks to the general public", Iain Dale put to former Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns.

"I do. It's extremely difficult" the Tory MP inisted.

"Lots of MPs would have grappled with their conscience, would have tried to better understand the position.

"But ultimately if there are differences of fact and differences of views of fact and there's no appeal for someone to at least review that, then I hope the public will go with us."

Mr Cairns also told Iain that today's vote by no means clears Mr Paterson of punishment.

"All we're doing is suspending the judgement on this report pending the review for a short number of months."