Iain Dale Asks MPs: What's The Naughtiest Thing You've Ever Done?

Iain Dale asked his political panel whether they've done anything naughtier than running through a field of wheat - and the answers were very revealing.

It was the question that earned Theresa May a lot of ridicule when she was asked during an interview what was the naughtiest thing she had ever done and she answered running though a field of wheat.

During his Cross Question show last night, Iain asked MPs Jess Phillips and Suella Braverman the same question.

And one of them somehow managed something even tamer than the Prime Minister's answer.

Jess Phillips and Suella Braverman revealed the naughtiest thing they've ever done. Picture: LBC

Watch the video at the top of the page to see what they said.