Exclusive

New Lib Dem MP tells Iain Dale she is not ruling out running for party leader

15 December 2019, 12:32

Newly-elected St Albans MP Daisy Cooper is considering running to replace Jo Swinson as Lib Dem leader.

She is the first ever Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans.

Daisy Cooper won the seat from Conservative Anne Main.

She was asked by Iain Dale if she might run for leader.

Cooper replied: "Well, it's day three, right? It's day three as an MP for me.

"I've got a list of 100 organisations I want to contact in my first 100 days. I've got a massive collection to organise for our local food bank in St Albans in the next couple of weeks. I've got an office to set up.

Let's see where we are in a few weeks time but I'm not going to rule anything out at this stage."

New Lib Dem MP tells Iain Dale she is not ruling out running for party leader
New Lib Dem MP tells Iain Dale she is not ruling out running for party leader. Picture: LBC

Iain Dale said: "Well, that's interesting in itself because I would have thought as a new MP, you would say no, it's too early."

She replied: "Well, quite frankly, you know, I've worked in campaigns for a long time.

"We've got 11 MPs in Parliament but I'm also hoping to join the More United MP network, which is a cross party network of 60 MPs.

"I've got big ambitions about what we can achieve in Parliament as a small team in the Lib Dems but I've also got ambitions about the kind of country that I want to be living in.

"You know, I want Britain to be an open internationalist, environmentalist country that creates a safety net for people and gives people power over their own lives.

"I think we are a long way from that under this Conservative government and I don't think the Labour government is going to step up to the plate.

So I've got big ambitions for the kind of country that I want to live in and I'll have to sort of see as a as an MP on day three, the best place to start for that is in St Albans. Let's see where we are in a few weeks time."

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Madrid climate change talks end without deal on key carbon targets

Lily Allen quits Twitter - saying site 'gives a voice to the far right'

Michael Gove 'absolutely' rules out second Scottish independence referendum

China's state TV 'will no longer show Arsenal match after Mesut Ozil remarks'