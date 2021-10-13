NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

13 October 2021, 21:41

By Sam Sholli

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told LBC EU proposals on the Northern Ireland protocol "fall well short" of what is needed.

The EU has proposed a reduction in spot checks and to cut red tape on goods being shipped to Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Speaking to Iain Dale after the EU unveiled the proposals, Sir Jeffrey responded: "Well, I'm not saying that what we have here represents an outcome that we can support.

"The EU's proposals fall well short of what we need.

"But I welcome the fact that there are now proposals on the table [and] that we now have a negotiating process that [is] getting under way. And I want to see that process deliver a solution on this."

