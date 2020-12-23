Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but the UK decided fishing doesn't matter much

Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but we've decided fishing doesn't matter much. Picture: PA/LBC

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nigel Farage accused the UK Government of deciding "the fishing industry doesn't matter that much" amid rumours a Brexit deal is set to be reached.

A Brexit deal is close to being reached, political sources have told LBC, after weeks of stalling over a disagreement about fishing rights.

Negotiators from the UK and European Union have been locked in intense talks for the past nine months over the terms of agreement between the bloc and a newly independent Great Britain.

Speaking to Iain Dale, Mr Farage said: "The deal is done. That's all been sorted. We've basically dropped the ball at the line because we've made a decision that the fishing industry just doesn't matter that much.

He added: "Far better though to spend a long time doing the fine print of the wording to make sure that the story breaks on Christmas Eve.

"[And then] gets lost on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day [and] Boxing Day and then chuck it before MPs before anyone has read it.

"I have to hand it to Number 10. They are very good at spin..."