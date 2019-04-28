Nigel Farage Answers Questions About The Funding Of The Brexit Party

Nigel Farage tells LBC that Arron Banks is not behind 'one big donation' to The Brexit Party, and that funding has been accountable.

Speaking to Iain Dale, Nigel Farage said that he was able to start financing his party "via the website" with 'more than 70,000 people' who have "all paid their £25 online".

But when asked whether he had received any other donations, Mr Farage revealed the party had received 'one big donation', saying their identity will be "revealed in good time".

Iain said: "You have to be transparent about donations, so why are you being coy?"

Mr Farage replied: "We will in good time.

"But now that we've raised the seed capital to get the party off the ground, now is our opportunity to go to some of the bigger donors and ask for help.

"I don't believe in approaching people with big money and saying help us we're skint, people who have been successful, entrepreneurs, will respect and organisation thats helped itself."

Iain said: "They know their name is going to be revealed, so why can't you reveal it now?"

Mr Farage replied: "I haven't asked that person for permission to do so."

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Iain continued to press on the large donation, but when he asked whether it had come from Arron Banks, Mr Farage said: "No."

Iain said: "There's a video doing the rounds of you in a meeting with Steve Bannon, where he says he would fund a new party that you're setting up. When was the last time you talked to Steve Bannon?"

Mr Farage said: "I haven't seen Steve Bannon for a few months."

Iain said: "So no input from Steve Bannon into this financially or in any other way?"

Mr Farage replied: "No."

Watch the clip above, or watch the interview in full here.