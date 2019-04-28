Nigel Farage Defends His Attendance Of "Pointless" EU Fisheries Committee

28 April 2019, 13:20

Iain Dale called out Nigel Farage over his attendance of EU Fisheries Committee meetings despite citing the fisheries policy in his campaigns for Brexit.

Iain Dale put to The Brexit Party leader that he had 'changed his mind' over a Norway-style Brexit.

But the interview took a turn when Mr Farage linked the Norway option to the row over the common fisheries policy.

"All this talk of Norway, nobody's talked about fishing!" he said.

"We'd be Norway without the fish!"

Iain interrupted, asking: "If you were so exercised by fishing, why have you only attended one out of 42 of these committee meetings?"

Mr Farage replied: "Because we want to leave the European Union."

Iain said: "But if you were attend the meetings you can shape the policy, can't you? But you haven't been attending them!"

But Mr Farage replied: "There was no legal role, no legislative role in that committee whatsoever, you couldn't do a thing. It was pointless.

"We've spent 45 years inside the European project arguing we can reform it from within, we haven't, we are leaving."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Iain Dale asks Nigel Farage about the funding behind The Brexit Party

Nigel Farage Answers Questions About The Funding Of The Brexit Party

Exercise Tiger: Hundreds of US troops who died during D-Day exercise remembered

Police investigating reports of photos posted on social media of Emiliano Sala's body
Iain Dale on Sunday

Iain Dale On Sunday: Interview With Nigel Farage - Watch In Full

Labour forces Commons vote to declare a 'climate emergency'

Police investigating reports of photos posted on social media of Emiliano Sala's body