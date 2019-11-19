Nigel Farage tells LBC who won the leaders debate

Nigel Farage told Iain Dale that it was clear there was 'only one winner' who 'won by a country mile'.

He then revealed that the winner of the debate was the host Julie Etchingham who controlled the debate 'really really well' and that she was 'fair' and 'balanced'.

The Leader of the Brexit Party praised Jeremy Corbyn for being 'by far the better debater' who can 'think on his feet' and 'speak to a camera for a minute giving his message without referring to notes'.

However, Nigel Farage criticised the Labour leader for refusing to answer nine times 'on the defining policy of Brexit' how he would vote in a fresh referendum. He went on to say that the 'failure of leadership' shows that the party was 'so worried' about Labour leave voters deserting the party.