No Need To Delay Brexit Date: David Davis

David Davis has rejected claims Britain’s departure from the EU should be delayed after Theresa May’s Brexit deal was voted down by MPs.

The former Brexit secretary said time pressures would only come if there was a renegotiation with Brussels.

The Prime Minister suffered the heaviest defeat by any government in a meaningful division since at least WW1.

David Davis spoke to LBC after Theresa May was defeated on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

432 MPs, including 118 Tory rebels, voted against the controversial Brexit deal.

There have now been calls for Article 50 to be delayed or recalled completely.

Iain asked Mr Davis for his thoughts.

“Do you accept now that we are unlikely to leave the EU on the 29th March?” The LBC presenter asked.

“No I don’t,” the former Brexit secretary replied.

Watch above.