"I'm Just A Number For The Home Office": Company Director Facing Deportation

7 May 2018, 18:21

The director of a British company facing deportation tells Iain Dale he feels like "just a number" for Home Office targets.

Saleem Dadabhoy is facing deportation, despite three different appeal courts finding no evidence of any evidence of the irregularities he's accused of.

Mr Dadabhoy was served with a deportation order under paragraph 322(5) last year after an eight-year dispute with the Home Office to remain in the country.

He told Iain Dale that he felt like "just a number" for the Home Office.

"I think there's a number that they want to get rid off.

"A number they want to reduce to please their manifestos."

Saleem Dadabhoy tells Iain Dale he feels like a number for the Home Office
Saleem Dadabhoy tells Iain Dale he feels like a number for the Home Office. Picture: LBC

Mr Dadabhoy runs a British company worth £1.5m and employs 20 British citizens.

His deportation could result in their unemployment.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader