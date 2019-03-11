People’s Vote Campaigner Accuses Brexiteer Of “Lies” In On-Air Bust Up

A People’s Vote campaigner told ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis’ former chief of staff to “stop saying silly stuff that isn’t true” during an on-air bust up.

Tom Baldwin, director of communications for the People’s Vote campaign, clashed with Stewart Jackson on Monday night.

The pair fought as Theresa May held last-minute talks with the EU’s Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

MPs are due to vote on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal on Tuesday.

Tom Baldwin battled Stewart Jackson on Monday night. Picture: LBC

But, during Iain Dale’s debate, Mr Jackson appeared to touch a nerve with his counterpart when he claimed former PM Tony Blair was the “face of the so-called People’s Vote”.

“You keep saying stuff that’s untrue,” Mr Baldwin hit back.

“This is how 2016 was conducted, you throw around allegations hoping some mud sticks - it’s just silly,” he added.

It erupted from there on after and you can watch it unfold above.