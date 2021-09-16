Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

16 September 2021, 21:38

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Iain Dale's full interview with Peter and Steph Shilton here.

Peter Shilton opened up about his gambling addiction with Iain Dale.

The former England goalkeeper spoke with his wife Steph upon the release of their book Saved: Overcoming a 45-year gambling addiction.

He traced the origins of his addiction back to his early life, as a teenager when his father had a big win.

Steph Shilton told Iain about how she came to realise Mr Shilton's addiction and how she worked to help him overcome it.

The pair detailed the withdrawals Mr Shilton went through as he battled through the early stages of quitting gambling for good.

Watch Iain Dale's interview with Peter and Steph Shilton above.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/09 | Watch again

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/09 | Watch again

Scotland will have second referendum with or without Tory support, SNP MP warns

Scotland will have second referendum with or without Tory support, SNP MP warns
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The amber list could soon be scrapped

Amber list 'to be SCRAPPED' and traffic light system overhauled in major tourism boost
Bright was given nine years in prison

Sex offender who attacked girl, 8, raped woman while let out of jail on licence
Leaseholders could face extremely high bills

Lawyer facing £70k cladding removal bill could go BANKRUPT and lose her job if told to pay
John Lewis is taking measures to secure its Christmas stock

John Lewis charters EXTRA ships to save Christmas to FIGHT supply chain disruption
Michael D. Higgins has declined an invitation to an event commemorating the centenary of Northern Ireland

Queen SNUBBED by Irish President as he declines invite to NI celebrations
Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Labour MPs could dodge wearing masks if they "worked harder".

Rees-Mogg: Labour MPs could avoid face masks in Commons 'if they worked harder'
Catherine Cargill was one of the first people to be offered a Covid booster jab

NHS worker becomes one of first to get booster jab as programme kicks off
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised "unreservedly" for the crisis in the Scottish ambulance service.

Military may be brought in after 'man dies waiting for 40 HOURS for an ambulance'
Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'strategic' to focus on China

Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China