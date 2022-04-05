Exclusive

Caller says toddler 'hasn't had hot meal in two weeks' in 'appalling' wait for UK visa

5 April 2022, 20:29

By Daisy Stephens

A woman stuck in Paris with her niece and her niece's baby, who hasn't had a hot meal in two weeks, has phoned into LBC to ask the refugee minister what she should do.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Okzna lives in Surrey but travelled to Ukraine to bring her niece and her niece's 18-month-old baby back to the UK.

The trio have been stuck in Paris for 10 days waiting to receive their visas.

Read more: Refugees Minister inundated with calls after LBC uncovers Ukraine visa scheme 'data loss'

Read more: 'It's embarrassing': Govt was 'not geared up' for Ukraine refugee crisis, minister says

"We've been stuck here now for probably 10 days, waiting for the visa," she told Lord Richard Harrington, who is in charge of the Ukraine visa scheme.

"My question is - does anybody take into account where these people are staying, what these people are eating, where is the next meal coming from, who is paying for it all, what is the cost of it all?"

Okzna said she was running out of money and did not know what to do.

"I've been in touch with some of the parents from my school who have been really helpful and they did find accommodation for me for tomorrow, but so far I have been [funding] this all myself and I have to say my funds are not limitless," she said, pointing out that she also had not seen her own children in three weeks.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukrainians 'having tongues cut off' and being turned into 'silent slaves'

Read more: Kremlin is 'stupid as well as evil', says ex defence sec

She said she had an empty house waiting for them in Surrey and said it was "appalling" they were not allowed to use it - and also said she wanted to be able to give her space in Paris "to someone who really needs it".

"We arrived her on the 24th of March but we've been travelling from Ukraine from 21st of March," she said.

"So it's been a long way for a little baby not to have a hot meal, or even be able to wash our clothes, and do you know I have an empty house standing in Surrey there, she's my relative, and we have all the amenities there for her to be used and not to be stuck here."

She added: "It's just appalling situation."

Lord Harrington said he receives reports "all the time about situations refugees are living" in and said: "We know things are not good, and 10 days of waiting is not acceptable."

He added: "This isn't your problem, you want it dealt with, and I can apologise, and I'm trying to sort it out."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Lord Harrington takes your calls | Watch again

Watch again | Refugees Minister Lord Harrington takes LBC listeners calls

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

Ring Rachel Reeves with Iain Dale.

Ring Rachel with Iain Dale | Watch again

Exclusive
Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Exclusive
A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help

Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has scrapped VAT on tickets for Concert for Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Exclusive
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has told LBC that the public should "judge him" on his actions not his wealth

'Every penny' of increased NI tax will go 'directly' into funding the NHS, Sunak says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs
Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas
Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion
Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
Kyivan residents have told LBC about living under Putin's strikes

'Who knows what will be next': Kyiv pair speak of surviving in the eye of Putin's storm
Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Laura Smallwood died after being hit in the neck by the large wooden circle worn

Mother-of-two died after 'being hit in neck by horse costume' during May Day parade
The landmark Safe To Be Me conference has reportedly been cancelled

Government's landmark LGBT+ conference 'cancelled' amid conversion therapy row
Lord Richard Harrington said the Government was "not geared up" for the volume of Ukrainian refugees.

'It's embarrassing': Govt was 'not geared up' for Ukraine refugee crisis, minister says
There have been scenes of chaos at Manchester Airport in recent weeks

Manchester Airport boss quits after weeks of chaos for travellers
Boris Johnson has addressed Russian people in a video message.

Boris pleads with Russians: Don't let Putin's 'war crimes' be in your name
Kremlin is 'stupid as well as evil', says ex defence sec

Kremlin is 'stupid as well as evil', says ex defence sec

Refugees Minister Lord Richard Harrington was inundated with calls.

Refugees Minister inundated with calls after LBC uncovers Ukraine visa scheme 'data loss'
President Zelenskyy addressed the UN Security Council after visiting Bucha

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians 'having tongues cut off' and being turned into 'silent slaves'
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

Jeremy Bowen is the guest for this special episode of Crisis What Crisis

Andy Coulson: Jeremy Bowen tells me how the Ukrainians are surviving the war