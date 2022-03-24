Ring Rachel with Iain Dale | Watch again

By Sophie Barnett

You can watch Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves' phone-in with Iain Dale in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves for an LBC exclusive phone-in following Rishi Sunak's Spring statement on Wednesday.

Ms Reeves revealed her 'brutal' response to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's budget in the House of Commons yesterday was impromptu.

The Shadow Chancellor also told LBC about the "heartbreaking" stories of her constituents, who include mums who're skipping meals to feed their kids and pensioners who are not turning their heating on amid the cost-of-living crisis.

It follows 'Ring Rishi' on Wednesday, where the Chancellor Rishi Sunak answered caller's questions.

