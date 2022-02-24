'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

24 February 2022, 21:23 | Updated: 24 February 2022, 21:32

By Tim Dodd

This emotional Russian caller says she can't talk to her "brainwashed" mother who's sent her videos of Putin's troops invading Ukraine with "thumbs up" emojis.

It comes as Vladimir Putin has ordered a military operation in Ukraine as explosions were heard early on Thursday in the capital of Kyiv.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said President Putin is a "bloodstained aggressor" who was "always determined" to attack Ukraine, as he unveiled a tougher package of sanctions against Russia.

"I'm from Russia, originally... I called up to the radio because I feel so angry, I need to talk to someone," caller Elena said.

"The reason I feel so angry... When I talk to my mother, because she's still in Russia, she's totally supporting Putin.

"They're totally brainwashed. I've been in Russia recently and I experienced it myself. Because during the prime time at 6 o'clock, when, say, 60 and 70-year-old people are sitting and eating their dinner, there is a one hour television programme and they're talking about - and not in a nice way - in a very bad way about Ukraine, America, NATO, Europe.

"Normal people are taking it as the truth."

Read more: Footage shows 'moment Russia invades Ukraine' as armoured column rolls in

Elena continued: "I can't talk to my mother because it's like talking to the wall, literally.

"Even today, they're sending me those videos with the Russians going into Ukraine and she's putting thumbs up, she's supporting them."

Read more: 'Why would they stop him now?': Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'pointless' sanctions

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'

'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

'Who are these people?': Former Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

'Who are these people?': Ex-Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'shocked and saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

David Lammy has told LBC's Iain Dale about how he and Sir Keir Starmer were mobbed outside Parliament.

'Aggressive, ferocious and hostile': David Lammy slams anti-vax mob who ambushed Sir Keir

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch again

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/02 | Watch again

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question 01/02 | Watch again

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'
Former Brexit Secretary David Davis spoke to Iain Dale about why the PM should resign.

David Davis warns of 'agony' as he threatens no confidence letter if PM doesn't quit
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'
Tory MP: Sue Gray report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anti-war protesters were being arrested in large numbers in cities in Russia

Thousands of people in cities across Russia defy Putin and join anti-war protests
Protests have taken place across the globe as Putin invades Ukraine

'Stop Putin' protests erupt around the world as people show solidarity with Ukraine
Ministers have ended the 'pills by post' abortion scheme

'Pills by post' home abortion scheme to be axed

Daughter starved to death by her mum

Mum who slowly starved her daughter to death in squalid bedroom jailed for nine years
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Russian forces are trying to seize Chernobyl

Russian invaders capture Chernobyl plant 'and take hostages' after fierce fighting
Fuel prices in the UK are already at record levels

UK petrol and diesel prices surge as Russia launches attack on Ukraine
Putin warned outside nations they would 'face consequences'

Putin warns of 'consequences greater than any faced in history' if West intervenes
Images lay the cost of Putin's invasion on ordinary people

First photos from the Ukraine frontline: Harrowing images of Russia's invasion
A caller told Nick how terrified he was about the Russian invasion. (stock photo right)

Terrified caller stuck in Kharkiv tells of fear on Ukrainian frontline
The Queen has cancelled more engagements after her Covid diagnosis

Queen cancels more virtual engagements after catching Covid