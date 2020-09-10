Senior Tory MP warns Boris to be "more mindful" over Brexit divorce deal

10 September 2020, 20:36

Senior Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin has warned Boris Johnson to be "more mindful" of the damage of "deliberately breaking international agreements."

His words come after the Ministers admitted the Internal Market Bill will breach international law.

When LBC Presenter Iain Dale told Sir Bernard he got the feeling the senior Tory "feels slightly queasy about this."

The MP told LBC that "it was a very surprising statement," adding that it "reflects the influence of advice the Prime Minister gets."

"From Dominic Cummings," Iain said.

The Tory MP refused to be drawn on who he was referring to.

Sir Bernard added that the "Prime Minister should be more mindful" to the "reputational damage" which comes from "playing such evidently hardball when there's really no consensus for the country to go about deliberately breaking international agreements."

Earlier, Downing Street defended the Government against criticism from Conservative former prime minister Sir John Major over the threat to break international law.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We've set out the clear reasons why we have to take these steps.

"We can't allow the peace process of the UK's internal market to be inadvertently compromised by the unintended consequences of the protocol."

