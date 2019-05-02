Shadow Chancellor: No Great Movement On Reaching Brexit Deal With Government

2 May 2019, 22:49 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 23:42

Labour's Shadow Chancellor tells Iain Dale there has not been any 'great movement' towards securing a deal between the Labour front bench and the government on resolving the Brexit deadlock.

Speaking to Iain Dale during Election Night Live, John McDonnell said that "there hasn't been a great deal of movement" that a deal to break the Brexit deadlock was close.

"The big issue for us, and we have been open about this with them, that if we can secure a deal, how long will it last?" Mr McDonnell said.

"The big issue is that they will be in the middle of a leadership election possibly by June, at least by the Autumn."

