Shadow social care minister's reaction to Matt Hancock's "overdue" pledge to support carers

15 April 2020, 20:27

By Fiona Jones

Shadow social care minister gives her instant reaction to Matt Hancock's "overdue" pledge to support care workers.

The government has pledged to roll out testing in care homes and the Health Secretary announced in today's Downing Street press briefing to provide support for social care workers, including his aim to recruit thousands more.

Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall has been calling for more action for care workers: "In the end, actions are going to speak louder than words.

"He's right to say we need to be testing social care staff but so far 505 care staff have been tested and there's over 1.2 million frontline care workers who work in care homes or give care in peoples' own homes.

"He's right to say that anybody being discharged from hospital back to a care home needs to be tested, but if they're found positive, it's very difficult to effectively shield and isolate someone with very severe dementia. Where are they going to go?"

Matt Hancock pledged to focus support on care workers and care homes
Matt Hancock pledged to focus support on care workers and care homes. Picture: PA

Ms Kendall said it is long overdue that social care is given a priority and care workers want results from this prioritisation.

Matt Hancock announced a badge for carers which he said will help give them similar perks to NHS workers, although while it was implied this a new development, it has since transpired the badges have been available since 2019.

"I've always argued that care workers should be as valued as much as those brilliant people that work in the NHS, will a badge make them feel valued? Or would some proper protection and a pay rise?" the Labour MP responded.

She emphasised that coronavirus has "viciously" spread in care homes, after data was released earlier this week which revealed that deaths in care homes contributed to half of all deaths in certain European countries, such as France and Spain.

"I'm very concerned about how quickly it's spreading and we're behind the curve."

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: Pregnant nurse, 28, dies after contracting COVID-19 - but baby survives
"We need exit strategy because UK's had uncertainty since Brexit", caller tells Nigel Farage

Caller tells Nigel Farage: "We need lockdown exit strategy as UK's had uncertainty since Brexit"

Coronavirus: First Dates waitress Laura Tott contracts COVID-19 after working as paramedic
"Trump has committed a crime against humanity by suspending WHO funding"

"Trump has committed a crime against humanity by suspending WHO funding"