Should there be more working class people in government? LBC callers debate
19 July 2025, 17:37
As actor Danny Dyer calls for more working class people in government, Iain Dale and his callers debate the statement.
Actor Danny Dyer has dismissed Sir Keir Starmer as a "non-entity" and called for working-class people to be running the country.
Caller Michael tells LBC's Iain Dale it would be 'good' to have more representation in government, arguing that 'barriers should be removed'.