Should there be more working class people in government? LBC callers debate

Should there be more working class people in government?

By LBC

As actor Danny Dyer calls for more working class people in government, Iain Dale and his callers debate the statement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Actor Danny Dyer has dismissed Sir Keir Starmer as a "non-entity" and called for working-class people to be running the country.

Caller Michael tells LBC's Iain Dale it would be 'good' to have more representation in government, arguing that 'barriers should be removed'.