Should there be more working class people in government? LBC callers debate

19 July 2025, 17:37

Should there be more working class people in government?

LBC

By LBC

As actor Danny Dyer calls for more working class people in government, Iain Dale and his callers debate the statement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actor Danny Dyer has dismissed Sir Keir Starmer as a "non-entity" and called for working-class people to be running the country.

Caller Michael tells LBC's Iain Dale it would be 'good' to have more representation in government, arguing that 'barriers should be removed'.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Caller thinks Diane Abbott should 'stop going on' about racism against black people

Caller thinks Diane Abbott should 'stop going on' about racism against black people

Kemi Badenoch takes your cals

LBC callers put their questions to Kemi Badenoch

'Once I came out, my career took off.'

Christopher tells Iain how coming out as gay makes you more ‘trustworthy’

LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

Iain Dale hears from caller Louise as as a Scottish bill is lodged to ban the buying of sex.

LBC caller shares her thoughts on criminalising the sex industry

Iain Dale caller

LBC caller claims not to be a Putin apologist, but 'sounds like one'

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves announced a slew of cuts in her Spring Statement.

Reeves rejects claim £3.4bn welfare cuts will plunge 250,000 people into poverty as she vows to get Britain working

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/03 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/02 | Watch Again

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short.

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/02 | Watch Again

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

fff

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/01 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air during a performance.

Katy Perry breaks silence after nearly falling mid-air from giant butterfly at concert

A protester is carried away by police officers at a demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action

Dozens arrested under Terror Act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

Team GB and Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Team Announcement at the Botanical Gardens, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021.

Lionesses 'very optimistic' Leah Williamson will be fit for semi-final after rolling ankle

Floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset.

Thousands raised for families of Somerset bus crash victims

A woman and three men

Essex students killed after drink-driver lost control doing 90mph in 30mph zone

Government gagged media over MoD leak that endangered 100,000 Afghan allies

Afghans named in MoD data leak are unlikely to receive any compensation

Overlooking Harrogate from the train station

70-year-old man dies after car crashes on to railway track

A gloved hand puts a needle into a woman's face

Health warning issued after UK cases of life-threatening condition linked to aesthetic procedure
Why is the government ignoring 20,000 deaths a year?

Why is the government ignoring 20,000 deaths a year?

UK's former oldest man Donald Rose has died aged 110.

We must listen to veterans - before their stories are gone forever