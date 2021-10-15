Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

By Seán Hickey

Sir David Amess told Iain Dale this year it was his 'pride and joy' to be represent the people of Southend West.

Sir David Amess MP was stabbed to death today at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Earlier on this year, Iain Dale spoke to the Tory MP on the release of his book. Sir David shared his pride in representing the people of Essex.

"My pride and joy is when you can make a real difference for someone's life.

"You don't get any publicity for it, but you can! There are so many things you can do that can transform people's lives." Sir David told LBC.

"I still enjoy being an MP but what I would say is I wouldn't start afresh the way it is today because my experiences aren't replicated now."

"I think it's the greatest privilege that anyone can have really to be elected to our parliament," Sir David told Iain, beaming as he spoke about his service to the people of Southend West.

"I do think it's the best parliament in the world" he concluded in reference to the House of Commons.

