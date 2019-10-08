Candidates' Opening Statements On Why They Should Be The Next Speaker

8 October 2019, 20:48

Harriet Harman, Sir Edward Leigh, Sir Henry Bellingham and Shailesh Vara tell LBC why they should be the next Speaker of the House of Commons in the first of two LBC Speaker Hustings.

The first four of eight candidates tell Iain Dale how they can make great impact as Speaker of the House of Commons.

The second LBC Speaker Husting will be live on 24th October.

Speaker candidates will be:
- Lindsay Hoyle
- Dame Eleanor Laing
- Meg Hillier
- Chris Bryant

Watch the opening statements above.

