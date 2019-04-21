Sri Lanka In "Shock And Confusion" Following 'Terrorist' Attacks On Churches And Hotels

An MEP currently in Sri Lanka visiting family says the country has gone into "shock and confusion" after a 'terrorist attack' targeted churches and hotels, killing at least 200 people.

Two explosions have been reported in Sri Lanka after six earlier 'terrorist' blasts at churches and hotels killed more than 200 people, including 9 foreign nationals.

Sri Lankan Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardane said the culprits behind the "terrorist incident" have been identified and expects them to be taken into custody soon.

The UK's High Commissioner to the country says a number of British citizens are believed to have been caught up in the blasts.

The Sri Lankan government has imposed a 12-hour curfew that will begin at 6pm local time, and it has been reported that access to social media sites has been shutdown.

Police look through debris outside Zion Church following an explosion on Easter Sunday. Picture: Getty

Conservative MEP, Nirj Deva, who had travelled to Sri Lanka to spend Easter with his family, said the country "is going through shock and confusion".

He told Iain Dale that "this is a Buddist country, it's a very peaceful and kind nation."

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and it is not clear what the motive was.