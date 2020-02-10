Storm Ciara update: Iain Dale and weatherman compare disastrous experiences

Iain Dale gets a storm update from legendary weatherman John Kettley and the pair have fun comparing their disastrous nights.

John Kettley said it was "awful" for him in Lincolnshire and Iain shared at his house in north Norfolk he'd never heard wind like it.

"Then we basically had a vat of water drop onto our roof and a lot of it came through the roof!" Iain said, "then we had a power cut for two hours."

John shared, "I've lost a roof window just the same. We're all in the same boat."

He predicted that the cold winds will strengthen and the temperature will continue dropping.

Tonight Scotland and Northern Ireland will see heavy snow showers and blizzards and there will be sleet and hale showers in the South.

There will be a cold bitter gale and the wind will stay with us throughout the day on Tuesday so the temperature will drop even more.

The chance for snow in the south of England is increasing, the legendary weatherman said.