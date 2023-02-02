Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider

By Madeleine Wilson

Former Director of Politics and Communications Sir Craig Oliver said it's a "strength" that Sunak wants to face issues head-on.

Sir Craig Oliver spoke to Iain Dale after Rishi Sunak marked his 100 days as the UK's Prime Minister.

Iain started by asking: "How do you think Rishi Sunak has done in his first 100 days?"

Sir Craig said he thought he was doing "well" considering the circumstances, adding that "unfortunately" these circumstances are "pretty desperate."

He said: "He's had a whole load of scandals going on and I think the biggest problem for him is his backbenchers seem terribly split and anything radical that he could consider he's worried about because he thinks there will some kind of rebellion on the back benches."

Sir Craig added that at the moment Sunak's cabinet looked like they were "hanging apart".

"He's just really struggling to get his head above water I think even though he does I think have the right strategy," he said.

Sir Craig later told Iain that it was a "strength" that Sunak wants to immerse himself in the details of his job.

He then said: "His predecessors did not immerse themselves in the details and they both came a cropper."

