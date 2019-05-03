Labour Sunderland Council Leader: Terrible Night For Labour

3 May 2019, 02:14 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 02:18

The Labour leader of Sunderland Council described his local election results as a "terrible night" for his party.

Graeme Miller told Iain Dale that he thought a 'worst case scenario' would be to lose 10 councillors, but "did not think it would happen".

The Labour leader of Sunderland City Council said: "It was a terrible night. I've lost 10 colleagues, 10 labour councillors and I think national issues played into the hands of a lot of that."

Iain asked: "Did you see it coming?"

Mr Miller replied: "No, I said a worst case scenario would be to lose 10 but I did not think that would happen.

"I thought on an average night, we would lose probably 3 or 4 seats.

"It's been a long time since the Labour Party in Sunderland lost 10 councillors on a night."

Watch above.

