'The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'

1 March 2021, 20:03 | Updated: 1 March 2021, 20:10

By Sam Sholli

The risk of Covid infection and transmission in schools is "not very high compared to other settings", a paediatric infectious disease consultant has told LBC.

Dr Shamez Ladhani made the remark as new figures have suggested school staff are not at a higher risk of Covid-19 infection than other working-age adults in their local communities.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey also suggests the proportion of staff testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies was 14.61% of primary staff and 15.72% of secondary staff.

Dr Ladhan told LBC: "In terms of the risk in schools, we can only measure what we have in front of us.

"It is true that there is some infection occurring amongst staff and amongst students. But this risk is not very high compared to other settings where you would be concerned with what we would call rampant infections."

He stressed that, compared to Covid outbreaks seen in care homes and hospitals during the pandemic, schools have "a much lower risk of infection and transmission".

All pupils in England are set to return to class next week after months of remote learning.

