The Lib Dem Leadership Debate With Iain Dale Watch Now

15 July 2019, 15:13 | Updated: 15 July 2019, 19:58

With the Liberal Democrat leadership contest underway, Iain Dale hosts a debate between the two candidates and you can watch it here.

At 8pm on LBC Jo Swinson and Ed Davey will go head to head with one another and then face a grilling from LBC listeners.

Get involved in today's debate by calling the candidates on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850 or tweet @LBC.

Previously Iain interviewed the candidates separately. Click here to watch Iain Dale grill Jo Swinson or click here to watch Iain Dale grill Ed Davey.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Labour Party peers have offered to help tackle antisemitism

Group Of Labour Peers Offer To Investigate Party's "Toxic" Anti-Semitism Problem

Donald Trump tells race row opponents: 'You can leave the US'

Corbyn faces revolt as senior Labour figures call for him to apologise to whistleblowers
Chris Moyles is this week's guest on Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Chris Moyles