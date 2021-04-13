The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

By Sam Sholli

The UK is 'in trouble' on the issue of LGBT rights, a Tory MP has warned.

Tory MP Crispin Blunt made the comment to LBC's Iain Dale after the Government disbanded an LGBT advisory panel.

The panel has been disbanded after three of its members quit last month.

A Government spokesman has said that the panel, which was set up when Theresa May was PM, will be replaced "in due course".

Speaking about LGBT rights, Mr Blunt told Iain: "We need to understand we are in trouble on this issue.

"We have got things wrong on emotive issues when there were better answers available.

"We've ignored the experts. We haven't done the depth of working required to get difficult issues like trans rights right as well as offering the reassurance around the issues that are raised by trans people.

"There is quite a toxic campaign going on out there and we haven't taken the trouble to understand it, and we will pay the price."