Has Theresa May Given Credibility To The Idea Of A Second Brexit Vote?

Iain Dale suggests the Prime Minister has "scored an own goal" by writing a newspaper column that put down the idea of a second Brexit referendum.

Writing in the Telegraph, Theresa May said that she was confident that a deal could be reached with the EU and that she will "not give in" to demands for a second referendum.

But Iain Dale said that the Prime Minister has given the idea of a vote taking place "more credibility".

The LBC presenter said: "What she's done, is effectively given the whole idea a bit more credibility.

"Because she says we're not going to have it, so that means that programmes like us are now discussing it again, which gives it publicity."

Picture: LBC / PA

"So I wonder whether that's an own goal," he said.

"I wonder whether you also believe her, because remember she was the one who said we're not going to have a general election... Oh yes, we are going to have a general election.

"And that went so well didn't it?

"So I wonder whether you even believe her when she is absolutely adamant that she will not have a second referendum or people's vote."