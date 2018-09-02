Has Theresa May Given Credibility To The Idea Of A Second Brexit Vote?

2 September 2018, 11:37

Iain Dale suggests the Prime Minister has "scored an own goal" by writing a newspaper column that put down the idea of a second Brexit referendum.

Writing in the Telegraph, Theresa May said that she was confident that a deal could be reached with the EU and that she will "not give in" to demands for a second referendum.

But Iain Dale said that the Prime Minister has given the idea of a vote taking place "more credibility".

The LBC presenter said: "What she's done, is effectively given the whole idea a bit more credibility.

"Because she says we're not going to have it, so that means that programmes like us are now discussing it again, which gives it publicity."

Iain Dale
Picture: LBC / PA

"So I wonder whether that's an own goal," he said.

"I wonder whether you also believe her, because remember she was the one who said we're not going to have a general election... Oh yes, we are going to have a general election.

"And that went so well didn't it?

"So I wonder whether you even believe her when she is absolutely adamant that she will not have a second referendum or people's vote."

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

