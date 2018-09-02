Has Theresa May Given Credibility To The Idea Of A Second Brexit Vote?
2 September 2018, 11:37
Iain Dale suggests the Prime Minister has "scored an own goal" by writing a newspaper column that put down the idea of a second Brexit referendum.
Writing in the Telegraph, Theresa May said that she was confident that a deal could be reached with the EU and that she will "not give in" to demands for a second referendum.
But Iain Dale said that the Prime Minister has given the idea of a vote taking place "more credibility".
The LBC presenter said: "What she's done, is effectively given the whole idea a bit more credibility.
"Because she says we're not going to have it, so that means that programmes like us are now discussing it again, which gives it publicity."
"So I wonder whether that's an own goal," he said.
"I wonder whether you also believe her, because remember she was the one who said we're not going to have a general election... Oh yes, we are going to have a general election.
"And that went so well didn't it?
"So I wonder whether you even believe her when she is absolutely adamant that she will not have a second referendum or people's vote."