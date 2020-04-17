This is what Clap For Our Carers means for NHS nurses

17 April 2020, 08:15

By Adrian Sherling

This emotional A&E nurse told the public that the Thursday night applause means the world to him and his colleagues.

Nick in Leigh-on-Sea revealed that his mother-in-law had been hospitalised with coronavirus and admitted he felt extremely emotional when his neighbours invited him out to the street and gave him a standing ovation.

Millions of people around the country joined LBC last night to applaud our NHS and frontline heroes.

Speaking to Iain Dale afterwards, Nick said: "I don't really talk to my neighbours because I work such odd hours.

Nurses applaud each other outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
Nurses applaud each other outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Picture: PA

"Today, the lady next door who I barely know knocked on my door, got me out in the street and everyone in my street was cheering me.

"People have seen me coming and going in my uniform and no one had said anything, but today they were cheering me. It was incredible.

"So thank you to everyone who appreciates us for what we do."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

He went on to describe how awful Covid-19 is when it takes over a patient, urging people to obey the lockdown rules to ensure they don't get it.

Hear his full, emotional call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

"NHS Nightingale is failing to support London's drowning hospitals"

"NHS Nightingale is failing to support London's drowning hospitals"
Sadiq Khan had concerns over police not obeying social distancing guidelines

Sadiq Khan: Police have questions to answer over Westminster Bridge clap

Hugh Jackman says Ryan Reynolds feud started over Scarlett Johansson

Coronavirus: Free travel and middle door only boarding on London buses