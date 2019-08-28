MUST WATCH: This Is What Prorogation Means For The Country

28 August 2019, 20:47 | Updated: 28 August 2019, 20:52

A professor has explained to LBC exactly what prorogation means for the country and the Queen's role in allowing it.

Lord Norton, a Professor of Government and Director of the Centre for Legislative Studies, has told LBC about the proroguing process.

He told Iain Dale that Boris Johnson's version of proroguing parliament was 'unusual' and that it is highly unlikely that the Queen will reverse her decision to accept it.

Watch the video and listen to LBC to learn more about Britain's fast-moving political climate.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage Scraps With Caller Who Accused Boris Johnson Of Treason

Nigel Farage Scraps With Caller Who Accused Boris Johnson Of Treason

Stromboli blast: Italian volcano erupts for second time in two months
Eddie Mair Highlights Cabinet Silence Over Suspending Parliament

Eddie Mair Highlights Cabinet Silence Over Suspending Parliament
The 'Banksy Wannabe' graffiti artist has been unmasked as Michael Purdy

Who Is HELCH? Windsor Castle Graffiti Artist Unmasked As 'Banksy Wannabe'