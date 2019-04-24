Three MPs Asked To Name Who Should Be Next Conservative Leader

24 April 2019, 20:50

Who should be the next leader of the Conservative Party after Theresa May? That’s the question Iain Dale put to three MPs from the Tories, Labour and the Lib Dems.

The trio were put on the spot after senior Conservatives decided against changing party rules to allow an early leadership challenge.

Under the current rules, Mrs May cannot be challenged for 12 months after she survived a vote of confidence among Tory MPs in December.

But, under growing unhappiness about her handling of Brexit, some MPs have been calling for party rules to be changed to allow an earlier vote.

Three MPs were asked who they want as the next Conservative leader
Three MPs were asked who they want as the next Conservative leader. Picture: LBC

Although that was rejected on Wednesday, the 1922 committee of backbench MPs is demanding a “clear timetable” from the Prime Minister on when she intends to resign.

So who should take her place?

Conservative MP Alberto Costa, Labour’s Dawn Butler and Lib Dem MP Norman Lamb were asked just that.

One said Michael Gove was “head and shoulders above the rest”, another gave preference to Jeremy Hunt and the other definitely did not want Boris Johnson.

Watch all of their responses in full above.

