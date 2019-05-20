Tony Blair Reveals He Was Told To 'Stay Quiet' During Brexit Referendum

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair reveals to LBC he was told to 'stay quiet' during the Brexit campaign.

Tony Blair revealed that he stayed quiet during the lead up to the Brexit referendum partly because people are 'still furious' about Iraq.

Iain Dale asked the former Labour Prime Minister why didn't he realise that no matter how strong his argument is on Brexit, he was "killing it" because "people are still furious about Iraq".

Mr Blair replied: "Some people feel like that, and other people don't.

"And this is an issue that was of such importance to me and I feel so passionately about it that I stayed quiet during the referendum campaign pretty much."

Iain asked: "Was it for that reason?"

Mr Blair replied: "Partly, because people said we don't need you in the mix."

Watch the interview in full here.