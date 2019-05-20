Tony Blair Reveals He Was Told To 'Stay Quiet' During Brexit Referendum

20 May 2019, 18:51 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 19:33

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair reveals to LBC he was told to 'stay quiet' during the Brexit campaign.

Tony Blair revealed that he stayed quiet during the lead up to the Brexit referendum partly because people are 'still furious' about Iraq.

Iain Dale asked the former Labour Prime Minister why didn't he realise that no matter how strong his argument is on Brexit, he was "killing it" because "people are still furious about Iraq".

Mr Blair replied: "Some people feel like that, and other people don't.

"And this is an issue that was of such importance to me and I feel so passionately about it that I stayed quiet during the referendum campaign pretty much."

Iain asked: "Was it for that reason?"

Mr Blair replied: "Partly, because people said we don't need you in the mix."

Watch the interview in full here.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

John Longworth is the Brexit Party’s lead candidate for Yorkshire and the Humber at the 2019 European election.

This Caller Goes Head To Head With Brexit Party Candidate Over Trade

Privilege to play 'iconic' Sir Elton John, says Rocketman star Taron Egerton
Mr Blair was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Iain Dale: Interview With Tony Blair - Watch In Full

Tony Blair

Tony Blair: We'll Have Hard Brexit Or No Brexit, But No Compromise
The caller could not name a single Conservative value the ex-Foreign Secretary represented.

Caller Defending Boris Johnson Can't Think Of One Conservative Value He Represents
Gavin Esler is a former BBC journalist.

Leave Voter Hits Out At Change UK Candidate Over Brexit