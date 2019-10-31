Top Commentator's Election Prediction: Boris Johnson Could Lose His Seat

A leading political commentator has predicted that we're heading for a hung parliament in the upcoming General Election - and that Boris Johnson could lose his seat.

Simon Heffer, a columnist for the Sunday Telegraph, believes the Conservatives will find it difficult to get to the 326 seats required for a majority - meaning we may have to have another election next year.

Speaking on Iain Dale's Cross Question, he said: "I'm convinced we're going to have a hung parliament. I can't see where the 326 seats are that the Conservative Party is going to win.

"I'm very certain the Conservative Party will get more seats than anybody else."

Explaining why he thinks a Conservative majority will be so difficult, he stated: "Much of this depends on the Brexit Party. We're waiting for Nigel Farage to let us know what he's going to do, whether he's going to stand against a lot of these incumbent Tory MPs and prevent them from winning their seats.

"The Tories will not win 13 seats in Scotland again. They seem to be doing badly in the West Country and other parts of the country where the Liberal Democrats have historically been quite strong. And I think they are quite vulnerable in London.

"When you add all that up, I think you have a minority Tory government."

Simon Heffer made the bold prediction on Iain Dale's Cross Question. Picture: LBC

He had one other prediction as well - and it's not one the Prime Minister will enjoy.

He added: "The leader may lose his seat in Uxbridge. He only has a 5,000 majority and the Conservative Party are not as strong in London as they are in the rest of the country.

"He's got a very active candidate up against him and anything could happen there.

"It's just possible that the Conservative Party will end up with a new leader in short order after an election in which they have performed badly in, but have come out as the largest party.

"And then the Liberal Democrats could agree to do a confidence and supply arrangement with them. I think in the end, we will have two elections."