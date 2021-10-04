Exclusive

Tory youth activist: Universal Credit 'teaching people to rely on handouts'

By Seán Hickey

People on Universal Credit should be taught to 'lift themselves up by the bootstraps' rather than 'rely on handouts' according to this commentator.

"When I was 16, 17 I was homeless. I used universal credit to keep a roof over my head while working three jobs and keep food on the table and study for my a-levels", Conservative youth activist Samantha Smith told LBC.

She shared her experience of using the benefits system in a Cross Question conversation on the government's proposed cut to the Universal Credit uplift.

"I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit" she told Iain Dale, before sharing her view that it's not necessarily a bad thing that there is a cut coming.

"It's about making employment more palatable and more realistic, especially for younger people who are inexperienced, who are unskilled."

She made the case that people should be taught life skills to get by in life rather than "teaching people to rely on handouts from the government."

Ms Smith made the case that by giving people skills and "teaching them the power of perseverance, the power of support and the power of pulling yourself up by the bootstraps" government can avoid people relying on the system and learn to "make a living for yourself".

She revealed that she was often asked "why do you work? It would have been much easier and you'd probably have earned more if you were just claiming universal credit" which she argued to be first hand evidence of a systemic issue in how Brits approach the benefit system.