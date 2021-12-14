Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

14 December 2021, 22:01

By Seán Hickey

This Conservative councillor thinks the rebellion Boris Johnson faced today marks the beginning of the end for him in Downing Street.

Pressure mounts on the Prime Minister after he faced a significant revolt from his party backbenchers in the Commons today.

Nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against the government on the introduction of vaccine passports as part of plan B, which many within the party were shocked by.

Claire Pearsall is a Conservative councillor for Ash and New Ash Green and a former government special adviser. Iain Dale asked her on Cross Question whether the result marked the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson.

Read more: The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

"There's a chipping away at trust when you look a the past 18 months...there have been so many incidents where colleagues have been marched up a hill to have a u-turn to march back down again."

Read more: David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself

She went on: "The lack of consistency, the lack of honesty, and as I say that chipping away of trust, tonight's vote does represent a coming together of these things."

Mr Pearsall admitted that we "quite possibly" may have seen the start of Boris Johnson's downfall on Tuesday night.

"I do think it's the beginning of the end."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson

Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch again

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

Exclusive
Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch again

Exclusive
Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conservative mayoral hopeful Shaun Bailey quit as chairman of the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee

Shaun Bailey quits police role after pic shows him grinning at Tory HQ Xmas bash
Nicola Sturgeon has asked the Scottish public to cut socialising and limit gatherings to just three households before Christmas

Analysis: Groundhog Day for Scots as Omicron triggers household mixing advice
Cyber Crime team make arrests in connection with suspected fake COVID-19 vaccination records

Met Police investigating fake Covid vaccine records arrest three people
Boris Johnson appears to have suffered a sizeable Tory rebellion against Covid pass plans

MPs approve mandatory Covid passes despite huge Tory rebellion of nearly 100
Brits have queued for hours for their booster vaccine dose

Half a million booster jabs given out on Monday as UK battles Omicron
Star was killed by her mother's partner despite numerous people raising concerns with social services

Star Hobson: The five warning signs social services had to protect tragic one-year-old
The red list has been cleared of countries

All countries removed from red list as measures 'less effective' at stopping Omicron
Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement ahead of the festive period.

Sturgeon: Cut socialising and limit gatherings to just three households before Xmas
Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling
There are no available in-person PCR tests across the whole of England.

No in-person PCR tests available across whole of England, LBC can reveal