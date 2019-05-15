Tory MP Brands Lib Dem Peer A "Democracy Denier" In Brexit Clash

15 May 2019, 20:48 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 20:54

"You are a democracy denier," said Andrea Jenkyns hitting out at Lib Dem peer Susan Kramer.

Speaking about attitudes to Brexit on Iain Dale's Cross Question the Tory MP for Morley and Outwood had a heated exchange with Baroness Susan Kramer.

"You only believe in democracy if you like the result," Mrs Jenkyns said 

She put it to the Baroness that she wouldn't have tried to "overturn the result" if remain had won.

"Did people have the full facts?" Baroness Kramer replied, saying that even she didn't have the full facts when it came to the first Brexit vote.

"Sanctimonious" is the reply as the Tory MP sighs "you're making out you know better than the public" Mrs Jenkyns said.

When it comes to a second referendum Times Journalist Rachel Sylvester said: "You can't say it's anti-democratic or betrayal of the people to ask the people."

Iain puts it to the two sitting MPs that the "simple truth" was that if Parliament had supported the Prime Minister's deal the UK would now legally be out of the EU.

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page or view the full debate here.

