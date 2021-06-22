Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'

22 June 2021, 20:24 | Updated: 22 June 2021, 20:31

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Conservative peer Lord Ralph Lucas tells LBC the phrase "white privilege" is a "poisonous and horrible philosophy."

The Tory peer attributed rise of the phrase to universities in the United States.

He told LBC it was "immensely divisive and destructive" branding the term "the left wing version of apartheid."

The conversation comes after a report by MPs claimed the use of terms like 'white privilege' has led to a neglect of white working-class pupils in the UK.

The report, from by the Education Select Committee, said that teachers should find 'a better way to talk about racial disparities'.

Read more: 'National scandal': White working class pupils neglected by education system, MP tells LBC

It finds that white working class pupils significantly underperform when compared with other minorities.

Lord Lucas told LBC's Iain Dale that "calling people white working class is very much putting them in a box."

Watch: Term 'white privilege' insults white people, Tory MP tells LBC

The peer said it was a local issue which needed to be dealt with by local authorities, suggesting this was the reason a national government "struggled" to deal with it.

Read more: Actors’ union member calls Laurence Fox a ‘disgrace’ in ‘white privilege’ row

Branding the level of underperformance in white working class pupils as "shocking," Lord Lucas said the issue had gone on for "decades."

A DfE spokesperson said: "This Government is focused on levelling up opportunity so that no young person is left behind.

"That's why we are providing the biggest uplift to school funding in a decade - £14 billion over three years - investing in early years education and targeting our ambitious recovery funding, worth £3 billion to date, to support disadvantaged pupils aged two to 19 with their attainment."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch again

Iain Dale asked the question during the regular Cross Question debate show

'Do you think Matt Hancock should resign?' Iain Dale questions ex-Tory MP
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch again

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 watch again

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 15/06 watch again

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

1,378 patients were in hospital on 20 June

Covid-19 patients in hospital reaches highest level since April
The python had gone missing two weeks earlier

Python found under van bonnet during MOT in Norfolk

The incident took place near Downing Street

Second man charged after journalist chased by anti-lockdown protesters
The Duke of Sussex will be returning to Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry 'to isolate in Frogmore Cottage ahead of Diana statue unveiling'
Steve Bouquet, pictured here in January 2020, is accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more

Security guard accused of being Brighton 'cat killer' left police 'stumped', court hears
Police have identified a suspect they want to trace after the shocking incident, which happened in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at around 8.30pm on Saturday

Police officer has throat cut after being pinned to floor by two men
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the easing of restrictions would be delayed until 19 July.

Nicola Sturgeon confirms delay to easing of Covid lockdown restrictions
Anagnostopoulos appeared at a court in Athens wearing a bulletproof vest

Caroline Crouch murder: Crowds shout 'rot in prison' as Greek husband appears in court
The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why
Shelagh's exchange with this caller left her chuckling

'I'm no communist, I'm an accountant': Caller's amusing exchange with Shelagh on social care