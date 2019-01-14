Treasury Minister “Sanguine” About A No-Deal Brexit

A Treasury minister has told LBC he is “sanguine” about a no-deal Brexit but urged his colleagues to get behind Theresa May's deal.

Robert Jenrick spoke to Iain Dale on the eve of the crunch vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement.

The Prime Minister has warned there is a risk no Brexit at all if MPs, as expected, defeat her on Tuesday.

Mr Jenrick backed Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum.

Robert Jenrick spoke to Iain Dale on the eve of the crunch vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement. Picture: LBC

He is supporting the Prime Minister’s deal tomorrow but admitted he doesn’t fear leaving the EU without a deal.

“I’m not terrified of a no-deal Brexit,” he said. “It’s something I believe is manageable and I’d be willing to accept it.

“There is a large number, a decisive number from all sides of the House who would unite to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

“If you want Brexit to happen on the 29th March then you should back this deal, if you don’t you’re taking a very great risk you might regret.”