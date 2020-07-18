"Uighur atrocities could be worst crimes since The Holocaust"

By Seán Hickey

Intelligence coming from the USA is indicating that the abuses against Uighur Muslims in Western China could be the worst crime since World War II.

Nusrat Ghani is Conservative MP for Wealden and she has been campaigning about the Uighur Genocide for some time now. She told Iain Dale that she is currently "trying to change the dialogue and get the UK government to incorporate the abuses that are taking place against the Uighur within the Magnitsky Act" which is a new law which allows government to seize assets of people committing serious crimes, if they have assets in the UK.

She told Iain that the Americans "have enough evidence against Chinese officials to say that they should have sanctions against them."

"They are running state run detention centres with 2 million people incarcerated with at least half a million uighur children removed from their parents." This, in dictionary terms, along with the apparent forced sterilisation of people in the "reeducation camps" constitutes a genocide, according to Ms Ghani.

"We can say it's a genocide and we don't have to be careful with the language" she said.

The Tory MP called for officials in Xinjiang overseeing the camps hosting millions of Uighurs to be "publicly listed and a statement made to have them incorporated into the Magnitsky act here in the UK."

Ms Ghani told Iain that what is going on in Xinjiang constitutes a genocide. Picture: PA

Iain was curious to find out if there was "any resistance from the foreign office" on the matter, to which Ms Ghani said that she is "hoping we can get them to make an announcement next week."

"The reason why this is so complicated to get more attention on is that the Chinese authorities are being very uniquely dangerous with this genocide is their use of technology."

She passionately told Iain that "its gone on for too long" and there has to be action taken now.

Shockingly, Ms Ghani told Iain that a spokesperson for the US State Department has said that there is "enough evidence to say that this is potentially the worst crime we've seen since the Holocaust."

She told Iain that the government must "use every power within our grasp" to act on the crisis and raise more awareness for the subject.