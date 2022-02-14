Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

14 February 2022, 21:36

By Sam Sholli

Nobody is suggesting NATO goes to war with Russia but "you've got to decide which side you're on", argues Iain Dale amid the Ukraine crisis.

Iain's remarks have come after Boris Johnson has said that the Ukraine crisis represents a "very, very dangerous, difficult situation".

Mr Johnson also said: "We are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back."

Iain read a message from a listener which said: "A war with Russia will not be like NATO going to destroy Libya."

In response to that statement, Iain said: "NATO didn't go to destroy Libya. NATO carried out actions in Libya to protect 10,000 people who Gaddafi was about to murder."

READ MORE: Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

The LBC listener's message also said: "It will be a terminal decline for the international economy and possibly human life on the planet if things go out of control."

In response to that part of the message,, Iain said: "Nobody is suggesting that NATO goes to war with Russia - not a single person. I certainly am not.

"But you've got to decide which side you're on in this.

"I mean there seem to be so many people that take everything Vladimir Putin says at face value and then [question] the motives of their own country.

"I, for one, am sick of it."

READ MORE: 'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia

