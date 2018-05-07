Iain Dale: We Have To Keep Talking About Violence

Iain Dale says he doesn't remember a time "when we had this sort of outbreak of incidents like this", as five people were shot in the capital over the bank holiday weekend.

More than 60 people have been killed in London this year so far, with approximately half were the result of stabbings.

Two boys, aged 13 and 15, were among five people shot in the capital over the bank holiday weekend.

Iain Dale said he doesn't remember a time when there was an outbreak of violence like this.

He said: "We've got 64 murders so far this year in London alone.

"In February and March we had more than New York City, which I think is a mark of shame for London.

"But this is not just happening in London, this is happening all over the country."

More to follow.