Coronavirus: Who will make Cabinet decisions during Boris Johnson's absence?

6 April 2020, 21:46

By Fiona Jones

What will happen in the Cabinet and who will make decisions regarding coronavirus in Boris Johnson's absence? This institution expert explains.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St Thomas' Hospital after his condition has worsened.

Institute of Government's Jill Rutter said the UK constitution isn't really up to dealing with this situation "because we Brits like a constitution where we muddle through and just take whatever is flung at us."

Ms Rutter celebrated Mr Johnson's foresight for "anointing" Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as the acting leader in his absence which has prevented a jostling for the position.

Iain Dale asked how this will affect the running of the Cabinet as Michael Gove is in charge of coordinating the government response to coronavirus.

"I think the really critical thing is do the other members of the Cabinet accept Dominic Raab's authority, particularly if Dominic Raab is not able to be very obviously channelling the Prime Minister.

"If there are disputes between the ministers, the big advantage of being the Prime Minister is you're the guy that hires and fires them all."

"The issue will be not so much this week because this week is really about delivery...of tests, of economic support package, delivery of the scaled up NHS capacity, making sure that Universal Credit can cope. That's all going to be done by departments."

Ms Rutter said the difficulty is when "big strategic decisions must be made" such as when to ease up on the lockdown, which has to come not from someone who is acting PM but has the authority of a Prime Minister.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: 'Americans are praying for Boris Johnson': Trump contacts PM's doctors
Dominic Raab has been named "designated survivor" and will be taking over from Boris Johnson while he receives medical treatment

Boris Johnson: Who will run the country while the Prime Minister is in intensive care?

Coronavirus: Why is Boris Johnson in intensive care and what treatment will he get?
Boris Johnson: Medic explains what the move to ICU means

Boris Johnson: Medic explains what the move to ICU means