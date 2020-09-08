Watch in full: Will Young opens up to LBC during interview with Iain Dale

By EJ Ward

Will Young has opened up to LBC listeners on his early struggles as a gay man and how he overcome his issues.

LBC's Iain Dale interviewed singer, actor and author Will Young following the launch of his new book 'To Be A Gay Man', a passionate call to obliterate the enduring legacy of gay shaming.

During an hour with Iain Dale in the studio opened up to the LBC audience about gay shame, revealing the impact it had on his own life, and how he learned to deal with it, and how he can now truthfully say he is gay and happy.

Will also took calls from LBC listeners and answered their questions.

Watch the whole interesting and informative interview in the video at the top of the page.