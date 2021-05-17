'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

17 May 2021, 20:50

By Fiona Jones

This was Iain Dale's passionate message to the "selfish individuals" who are refusing to have the Covid vaccine.

His message comes after the Health Secretary Matt Hancock today told MPs there are now 86 local authorities with five or more confirmed cases of the Indian Covid variant.

Early data suggests that the vaccines are effective against the new strain which appears more "transmissible" than the Kent variant, according to Mr Hancock.

Today also marks more freedom for millions as Covid rules ease, with indoor hospitality being one of many sectors opening up for the Welsh, Scottish and English.

News explained: Lockdown easing: All you need to know about England's Covid rules from today

As 36 million people have now had the first dose of their Covid jab, only a small minority of the population has refused - however Iain wanted to send a message to those who are resistant.

"It is ludicrous to me when even now, when people can see the rollout of the vaccine has been a massive success, that there hasn't been all the terrible things happening to people that some people predicted at the beginning, it is clear that it does protect us both from getting coronavirus...and it protects us from getting it badly if we do contract it."

He cited to listeners that the hospitalisation figures have plummeted, and said that "at some point there's got to be a discussion about what is an acceptable level of deaths."

"A politician is never going to say this to you but I will. A death rate of between two and ten a day, I'm afraid we have to find an acceptable death rate.

"Now if it climbs up to the hundreds and thousands again, obviously that isn't. The fact that people still refuse to get the vaccine for whatever reason...they are not only putting themselves at risk, they are putting other people at risk and they're jeopardising the 21 June date, by which time we hope that the lockdown is fully lifted."

He said that if the end date is jeopardised "it is only because we're trying to protect people that haven't had the vaccine."

"If you are 50, 60, 70, 80 years old and you still haven't availed yourself of having the opportunity of the vaccine, I'm afraid you need your head read. You need your head examined. Because there is no reason not to get it.

"The idea that you know better than the medical professionals, that you know better than the scientists is for the birds. You are a selfish individual. You are putting your friends, your family at risk."

He told listeners that he wants to try and reason with people who are refusing the vaccine and encouraged people to call in so he could challenge their views.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'
Officers are 'society's punchbags' due to changing Covid laws, says Police Federation chair

Officers are 'society's punchbags' due to changing Covid laws, says Police Federation chair
Tzipi Hotovely refuted allegations that Israel is an apartheid state

Israeli ambassador brands accusations of country as apartheid state the 'biggest lie'
Watch LIVE: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls

Watch AGAIN: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls
Watch LIVE: Police Federation chair John Apter speaks to LBC

Police Federation chair John Apter | Watch Again

John McDonnell confirms he won't join Starmer's shadow cabinet - but lists who should

John McDonnell confirms he won't join Starmer's shadow cabinet - but lists who should
Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/05 | Watch Again

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rhys Thompson, 29, was found dead on the Yorkshire Moors on Friday

Four arrested over murder of 'devoted father' found dead on Yorkshire Moors
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was attacked on Sunday afternoon

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after attack on rabbi

People queue for the vaccination centre at the Essa Academy in Bolton

Covid cases double in Bolton and Blackburn over one week amid Indian variant concerns
Students will be able to return to campus, after having been studying at home for most of the academic year

University students to return to in-person learning and activities on campus
Matt Hancock spoke to MPs about the Indian variant

Indian variant more transmissible but vaccines appear effective, Matt Hancock says
The footage was captured by the Solar Orbiter, which was launched in February 2020

Powerful eruptions on the sun filmed for the first time

9-year-old Jordan Banks died after being struck by lightning

Jordan Banks: Full inquest into boy's lightning strike death to take place in July
Footage on social media showed a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, in north London, with passengers heard to shout offensive language and threats against Jews.

Finchley Road incident: Sadiq Khan defends police response to 'anti-Semitic threats'
'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens

'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens
Rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE Professor

Covid rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE professor