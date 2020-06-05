"You pretty much saved my life", caller tells LBC's mental health hour

5 June 2020, 20:09 | Updated: 5 June 2020, 20:13

By Fiona Jones

This is the incredibly moving moment someone who had previously called Iain Dale's mental health hour and spoken about his suicidal thoughts called again to thank him for "pretty much saving his life."

Steve, who had called LBC last week with suicidal thoughts, thanked Iain and Emma Kenny for their support during mental health hour.

"Iain and Emma you pretty much saved my life," Steve said and told them that when he'd last phoned he had already organised his finances and possessions "in order to end it all."

"Because of you and Iain I didn't do anything like that...I've contacted AA as you've said and I contacted my doctor on the back end of speaking to this AA adviser," Steve said.

"I was in a very low point in my life, I'm not very proud of where I was, however you two have pretty much saved my life and your producer Robbie," he said, and told Iain he'd love to go for a coffee with him and give him a big hug.

"You pretty much saved my life", says caller tells LBC&squot;s mental health hour
"You pretty much saved my life", says caller tells LBC's mental health hour. Picture: LBC

Iain said, "Your voice sounds completely different to the last time we talked. You're full of life."

Having researched suicide, he can see that men are more likely to commit suicide than women and urged men to seek help and confront their issues.

Emma Kenny observed that previously Steve did not go to his doctor out of shame and, having realised that no one is judging him for feeling low, he is now in a place of healing and hope.

Iain also recommended his podcast which had the whole mental health week in one episode - "you absolutely realise that there are people out there exactly like you."

"I'm giving you a socially distant hug," said Steve.

"I remember virtually every second of your call and when you put the phone down I was quite anxious about you so I'm glad you did what we recommended," Iain said.

