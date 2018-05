This Caller To Ian Collins Is FURIOUS About The Royal Wedding

This caller is furious about the Royal Wedding... and he wanted to make sure everyone knew about it.

Darren called Ian Collins to complain about Prince Harry marrying into Meghan's dysfunctional family, calling them "wrong-uns".

And his increasing anger about the wedding was extremely entertaining.

Ian Collins was discussing the Royal Wedding. Picture: LBC / Getty

More to follow...