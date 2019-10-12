Brexit MEP Says Irish Border Issue "Was Always A Hoax"

12 October 2019, 17:54

Lance Forman, a Brexit party MEP, told Ian Payne that the Irish border issue was hardly discussed before the referendum and "was always a hoax".

Ian Payne asked Forman: "What do you understand as to being the future of Northern Ireland?"

Forman replied: "As far as I'm concerned that was always a hoax."

He added: "It was never really discussed before the referendum.

If there wasn't a deal nobody was going to build a border anyway and quite frankly, if we have a free trade deal, then you don't need a border at all."

Brexit MEP Says Irish Border Issue "Was Always A Hoax"
Brexit MEP Says Irish Border Issue "Was Always A Hoax". Picture: PA

Forman also told Ian Payne: "The ultimate aim here is to get a free trade deal, I'm just disappointed it's taken us three years to get to this point and I'm hoping we can start motoring.

The concern we have in the Brexit party is we don't know where Boris is going with this."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Jim's call left James O'Brien with his head in his hands

James O'Brien Corrects Brexiter's Claims One By One Until He Hangs Up

2 days ago

Mark Francois and Sam Gyimah had a huge row on Cross Question

Mark Francois Has Furious Row With Former Tory Sam Gyimah Over His Defection To Lib Dems

2 days ago

James O'Brien had a remarkable call with this listener from Portugal

Caller From Portugal Tells James O'Brien He Wants Brexit To Stop Freedom Of Movement

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Maajid Nawaz Points Calls Out Hardline Brexiters Who Criticise Extinction Rebellion Protests

Maajid Nawaz Calls Out Hardline Brexiters Who Criticise Extinction Rebellion Protesters

California to ban private prisons for migrants - setting up battle with Donald Trump
Sir Graham Brady Predicts A Brexit Deal Will Be Reached At Eleventh Hour

Sir Graham Brady Predicts A Brexit Deal Will Be Reached At Eleventh Hour
Mass for defuncts of the Royal Family / 19.2

Princess Arrested In London Extinction Rebellion Protests