Brexit MEP Says Irish Border Issue "Was Always A Hoax"

Lance Forman, a Brexit party MEP, told Ian Payne that the Irish border issue was hardly discussed before the referendum and "was always a hoax".

Ian Payne asked Forman: "What do you understand as to being the future of Northern Ireland?"

Forman replied: "As far as I'm concerned that was always a hoax."

He added: "It was never really discussed before the referendum.

If there wasn't a deal nobody was going to build a border anyway and quite frankly, if we have a free trade deal, then you don't need a border at all."

Brexit MEP Says Irish Border Issue "Was Always A Hoax". Picture: PA

Forman also told Ian Payne: "The ultimate aim here is to get a free trade deal, I'm just disappointed it's taken us three years to get to this point and I'm hoping we can start motoring.

The concern we have in the Brexit party is we don't know where Boris is going with this."