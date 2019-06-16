Brexiteer Caller Surprises Ian Payne With Alternative Winner In Tory Leadership Race Than Boris Johnson

This pro-Brexit caller surprised Ian Payne when he revealed who he thinks should have stood in the Tory leadership contest.

Dave described being "totally against" the former Foreign Secretary becoming Prime Minister.

"Boris Johnson failed on everything he's done, he made a complete mess as Foreign Secretary," the caller said.

But he surprised LBC presenter Ian Payne when he revealed the MP he'd like to see win the leadership contest.

Ian Payne. Picture: LBC

"I don't understand why Philip Hammond didn't stand, I think he would have wiped the floor with the lot of them," Dave said.

But Ian Payne was left with his head in his hands as the caller tried to explain why a Remainer would do a better job at making Brexit happen than leading Brexiteer Boris Johnson.

Watch above.