This Call On Stop And Search Took A Very Unexpected Turn

9 September 2018, 17:20 | Updated: 9 September 2018, 17:36

Ian Payne was left with his head in his hands when a call about stop and search took a very unexpected turn as a listener started to explain why he was once pulled over by police.

A caller told Ian Payne that he has been stopped and searched by police on a number of occasions, but doesn't have a problem with it.

Ish said that it is "all about attitude and respect".

But when Ian asked about a recent occasion it happened, the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Ian Payne couldn't believe the outcome of this caller's recent stop and search
Ian Payne couldn't believe the outcome of this caller's recent stop and search. Picture: LBC

Ish described a scenario where he was pulled over for speeding, and when police saw a balloon canister on the passenger seat decided to conduct a stop and search.

"It sounds stupid, but I was doing 60 in a 20 and they pulled me over," he said.

"I didn't look at the speedometer, which was pretty stupid of me.

"They pulled me over, saw I had a balloon canister on the passenger seat, which gave them reasonable grounds to search me and my vehicle.

"It was quick, it was done within five minutes and I spoke to the officers and they said it's all about attitude and respect."

Watch the astonishing conversation unfold in the video above.

