This Call On Stop And Search Took A Very Unexpected Turn

Ian Payne was left with his head in his hands when a call about stop and search took a very unexpected turn as a listener started to explain why he was once pulled over by police.

A caller told Ian Payne that he has been stopped and searched by police on a number of occasions, but doesn't have a problem with it.

Ish said that it is "all about attitude and respect".

But when Ian asked about a recent occasion it happened, the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Ian Payne couldn't believe the outcome of this caller's recent stop and search. Picture: LBC

Ish described a scenario where he was pulled over for speeding, and when police saw a balloon canister on the passenger seat decided to conduct a stop and search.

"It sounds stupid, but I was doing 60 in a 20 and they pulled me over," he said.

"I didn't look at the speedometer, which was pretty stupid of me.

"They pulled me over, saw I had a balloon canister on the passenger seat, which gave them reasonable grounds to search me and my vehicle.

"It was quick, it was done within five minutes and I spoke to the officers and they said it's all about attitude and respect."

Watch the astonishing conversation unfold in the video above.